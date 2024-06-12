Telcos, Utility Companies to Face Rs. 100 Million Fine for Ignoring New Tax Rules for Non-Filers

The federal government is considering imposing heavy financial penalties on telecom and utility companies that do no corporate in implementing tax enforcement measures.

According to sources, in order to ensure cooperation from utility companies, imposition of penalty of Rs. 100 million on the implementing agency for each instant of default is proposed.

The government is considering a number of measures others than disabling of mobile phone SIMs of non-filers and discontinuation of utility connections.

The proposals include barring non-filers from travelling abroad and imposing a tax of 75 percent on mobile phone calls of non-filers.