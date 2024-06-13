Govt Proposes Over Rs. 23 Billion for 16 Ongoing Projects of IT Ministry

The details of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the federal budget 2024-25 have been disclosed. Under the PSDP, an amount of Rs. 23.53 billion has been proposed for 16 ongoing projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecom for the year 2024-25.

The federal government plans to allocate Rs. 300 million for implementing the e-office project in federal ministries and departments. Additionally, Rs. 100 million has been proposed for the certification project of IT professionals, and Rs. 80 million for the Crime Analysis and Smart Policing project under PITB.

According to the PSDP document, Rs. 1 billion has been proposed for the Ministry of IT’s Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project. Furthermore, Rs. 175 million has been allocated for the first phase of constructing 25 software technology parks (STPs) across the country, and Rs. 8.087 billion for the construction of the Karachi IT Park.

For the PSDP 2024-25, it is suggested to allocate Rs. 80 million for the High Impact Skills Boot Camp project, Rs. 221.042 million for the Hybrid Power Solution (Solarization) for Remote Sites of SCO in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), and Rs. 206.097 million for SCO’s remote sites in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the documents, Rs. 35 million have been proposed for NITB’s One Patient One ID project, Rs. 100 million for the Project Monitoring and Digital Transformation Cell in the Ministry of IT, and Rs. 10.63 billion for the development of the Technology Park in Islamabad.

The federal government has also proposed to allocate Rs. 169.212 million for GPO and FTTH services for old and new SCO sites, Rs. 150 million for the Virtual University Blended Education for Knowledge Economy, Rs. 200 million for GPO and FTTH services for existing SCO sites, and Rs. 2 billion for the Prime Minister’s I-Startups Support Program.