Punjab Unveils Rs. 5.4 Trillion Tax-Free Budget

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Thursday unveiled Rs. 5,446 billion tax-free budget for the next fiscal year.

The minister also announced an increase in salaries, pensions, and minimum wage among a number of other measures.

Rehman said revenue collection would be increased by 53 percent to Rs. 960 billion. Moreover, the Annual Development Programme will be of Rs. 842 billion. He said 77 new mega projects will be part of the new ADP.

The minister said that the Minority Development Fund has been increased by Rs. 1 billion for the first time.

He announced that Rs. 6 billion has been allocated for the laptop scheme while Rs. 5 billion has been proposed for the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute Endowment Fund.

The minister said revolutionary measures are being taken in the health sector in Punjab, and free Wi-Fi facilities have been provided at several locations in Punjab.

He further said that solar panels will be provided to electricity consumers using 100 units and easy loans will be provided to those building houses up to five marla houses.

The Punjab cabinet had approved the budget for the next fiscal year at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore earlier in the day.