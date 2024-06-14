CDA Establishes 24/7 Control Room for Eid Civic Services in Islamabad

On the directions of Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a 24/7 Control Room at CDA Headquarters in Islamabad.

This facility includes two designated telephone lines to facilitate the general public and ensure the proper execution of civic services related to water supply, sanitation, street lights, road maintenance, city sewerage, and the environment during the Eid holidays from June 17 to 19, 2024.

The Sanitation Directorate has set up a separate Control Room specifically for the disposal and removal of animal waste. Complaints related to animal waste will be redirected to this specialized unit to ensure efficient handling and timely resolution.

According to the CDA notification, the concerned director will be personally responsible for the timely resolution of complaints through their respective field staff. The Director of Security, CDA, will assign security officers to monitor the officials working in the Control Room, ensuring accountability and efficiency.

Basic facilities within the Control Room during the holidays will be provided by the authority, ensuring continuous service to the public. According to CDA, this initiative aims to address civic issues promptly and maintain public services effectively during the festive period.