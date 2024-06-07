CDA Introduces Smart Car Parking System

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to introduce a smart car parking system in Islamabad. This decision was made during a meeting presided over by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday.

The meeting highlighted that the introduction of smart parking technology would not only address existing parking problems but also generate income for the authority. “It will be an automated car parking system at various locations in Islamabad,” said Chairman Randhawa. The system aims to enhance the efficiency and convenience of parking in the city, utilizing technology to streamline the process.

In addition to the smart parking initiative, the meeting also decided to install trackers on all official vehicles of the CDA. This measure is intended to prevent misuse of vehicles and save fuel, ensuring better monitoring of the authority’s transport system. The tracking system is expected to help control embezzlement related to fuel usage, improving transparency and accountability within the organization.

The implementation of these measures reflects the CDA’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved urban management and operational efficiency. The smart parking system is anticipated to be a significant step towards modernizing Islamabad’s infrastructure, providing residents and visitors with a more organized and accessible parking experience.