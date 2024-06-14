Digitt+ and Covalent Launch “Zariya” — A Groundbreaking Platform for Banking as a Service

In an ambitious collaboration to revolutionize the fintech landscape, Digitt+, Pakistan’s first agri fintech and an electronic money institute, has teamed up with Covalent, the pioneers in SAAS/PAAS and a joint venture between Access Group and TPS, to launch “Zariya”. This new platform is tailored to empower startups and fintechs with advanced Banking as a Service (BAAS) solutions.

Zariya is set to redefine market standards by offering a comprehensive tech stack on a flexible pay-as-you-grow model, ensuring the quickest time to market in the region. Its robust suite includes white-labeled mobile apps, digital onboarding, digital wallets, card issuing, and an extensive array of additional services such as seamless funds transfers, bill payments, a generative AI chatbot, digital cheque signature verification, and much more.

The platform also integrates advanced systems for supply chain payments digitization, collections management, payroll processing, and comprehensive fraud and risk management.

“Zariya represents a strategic milestone in our ongoing effort to democratize advanced digital financial tools,” said Mr. Umer Butt, Chief Digital Officer at Digitt+. “Our collaboration with Covalent leverages both our sophisticated in-house technology and Covalent’s extensive expertise to deliver unparalleled solutions that are both innovative and accessible.”

Haris Waheed, Chief Operating Officer at Covalent, commented, “Our joint venture is a testament to our commitment to technological excellence and customer-focused innovation. Zariya is designed not just to meet but exceed the dynamic needs of modern startups and fintechs, facilitating growth and scalability.”

This partnership capitalizes on Digitt+’s experience in developing cutting-edge microservices technology and Covalent’s prowess as a SAAS/PAAS powerhouse to set new benchmarks in the fintech sector.