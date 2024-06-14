Govt Announces Big Cut in Price of Petrol Ahead of Eid

By Umer Tariq | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 10:59 pm
fuel

The federal government Friday announced a cut of Rs. 10.20 per liter in the price of petrol, a day ahead of the scheduled fortnightly review of petroleum prices.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier has directed to cut the price of petrol by Rs. 10.20 per liter, and the price of high-speed diesel will also be reduced by Rs. 2.33 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the change in prices is announced on the 15th and last day of the month by the Ministry of Finance. However, the prime minister has announced the cut a day earlier.

In a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the new prices will be effective from midnight i.e. June 15. The finance ministry will likely issue a notification in this regard soon.

At the previous fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the massive cut announced by the Prime Minister’s Office turned out to be false.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Umer Tariq

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>