Govt Announces Big Cut in Price of Petrol Ahead of Eid

The federal government Friday announced a cut of Rs. 10.20 per liter in the price of petrol, a day ahead of the scheduled fortnightly review of petroleum prices.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier has directed to cut the price of petrol by Rs. 10.20 per liter, and the price of high-speed diesel will also be reduced by Rs. 2.33 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the change in prices is announced on the 15th and last day of the month by the Ministry of Finance. However, the prime minister has announced the cut a day earlier.

In a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the new prices will be effective from midnight i.e. June 15. The finance ministry will likely issue a notification in this regard soon.

At the previous fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the massive cut announced by the Prime Minister’s Office turned out to be false.