Roshan Digital Account Inflows Hit Highest Level in Over 2 Years

Gross foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) stood at $224 million in May 2024, compared to $171 million in the previous month.

Net inflows ($215 million) recorded in May 2024 are the highest in over two years, according to Arif Habib Limited.

Overall RDA funds received to date increased to $8.05 billion by the end of May 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of May, $1.596 billion have been repatriated with $5.07 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability was at $1.39 billion.

In May, funds of $9 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $145 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in April was $71 million.

From September 2020 to May 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $957 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $338 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $582 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $37 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $407 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $26 million.

As per data, 702,610 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.88 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.