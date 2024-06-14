Short-term Inflation Crosses 23% as Food Prices Remain High

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 6:08 pm

The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 13, 2024, increased by 1.30 percent, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26 percent) items increased, 08 (15.68 percent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 percent) items remained stable.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (27.14 percent), chicken (11.75 percent), electricity charges for q1 (8.73 percent),  pulse gram (7.19 percent), LPG (6.14 percent), eggs (3.70 percent), bananas (3.22 percent), pulse moong (1.07 percent), mutton (0.60 percent), potatoes (0.41 percent), pulse mash (0.32 percent), mustard oil (0.31 percent), pulse masoor (0.27 percent), curd (0.21 percent), and gur (0.14 percent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include onions (5 percent), chilies powder national 200 gm packet each (1.95 percent), rice basmati broken (1.65 percent), garlic (1.32 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.08 percent), bread plain (0.52 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.05 percent) and sugar (0.02 percent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.03 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 percent), onions (105.91 percent), tomatoes (72.60 percent), chilies powder (54.81 percent), garlic (39.90 percent), salt powder (30.56 percent), shirting (30.52 percent), pulse mash (23.85 percent), beef (23.21 percent), electricity charges for q1 (21.46 percent) each, while major decrease was observed in the prices of wheat flour (29.65 percent), chicken (19.77 percent), bananas (19.26 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (14.81 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (13.01 percent), and mustard oil (8.77 percent).

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

