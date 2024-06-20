A Long-Lost Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Album to Drop This Year

A long-lost album by the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan will be released over three decades after its original recording. According to Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records, the album Chain of Light, was recorded 34 years ago and will be released on September 20.

ALSO READ NCERT Issues Cyber Alert Against Fake SIFC Officers Sending WhatsApp Texts

The album, consisting of four Sufi Islamic devotional songs known as “qawwals,” was recorded at Real World Studios in April 1990. Among the tracks is one song that has never been heard before. “Chain of Light” was rediscovered in 2021 when Real World Records was relocating its archive and found the forgotten tapes in warehouse storage.

Peter Gabriel, who signed Khan to Real World in 1989, expressed his excitement about the album’s release. He said,

I’ve had the privilege to work with a tonne of different musicians from all over the world in my time, but perhaps the greatest singer of them all was Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. What he could do and make you feel with his voice was quite extraordinary and we were very proud to have played a role in getting him to a much wider global audience. It was a real delight when we found out this tape had been in our library. This album shows him at his peak. It’s a wonderful record.

Chain of Light was recorded while NFAK was also working on the 1990 album Mustt Mustt, a collaboration with guitarist and producer Michael Brook. This period marked a significant phase in Khan’s career as he blended traditional qawwali music with contemporary sounds, reaching a broader global audience.

ALSO READ HEC Introduces New University Admission Test

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away from a heart attack in 1997 at the age of 48. His impact on music was profound, winning over fans including Eddy Vedder, Madonna, Jeff Buckley, and The Rolling Stones. Buckley once referred to Khan as “my Elvis.” In 2023, Rolling Stone placed NFAK at number 91 on their list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.