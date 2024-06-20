PSX Jumps Over 1,500 Points to Hit New High As Budget Momentum Persists

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 20, 2024 | 11:40 am

Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) post-Eid ul Azha with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising more than 1,500 points as momentum from last week’s budget presentation continued to push equities upwards.

The KSE100 crossed 78,000 and hit an all-time high level of 78,237 after going up by 1,531 points or 2 percent in the first 90 minutes of trade.

At 11:30 AM, it was up 1.94 percent or 1,489 points at 78,196.

PSX has been on the run after the federal government last week decided not to announce any change in treatment of income from Capital gain and dividend to normal tax in the new federal budget.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Silkbank Limited (PSX: SILK) with over 33.8 million shares traded, followed by Habib Bank Limited (PSX: HBL) and K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL). The scrips had 11.4 million shares and 11.2 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
SILK 1.11 1.13 0.89 0.25 33,839,248
HBL 119.1 120.0 112.06 6.73 11,142,040
KEL 4.67 4.76 4.57 0.05 11,124,544
WTL 1.33 1.35 1.3 0.01 9,689,478
AIRLINK 85.5 86.25 80.8 5.13 8,572,609
AMTEX 3.57 3.79 2.84 0.66 7,767,604
FCCL 23.97 24.29 23.61 0.06 6,880,219

This is an intraday market update.

