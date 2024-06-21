News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Car Financing Declines 23rd Month in a Row

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 12:18 pm

Car financing continued to fall 23 months in a row in the calendar year 2024, down 22.5 percent YoY to Rs. 233 billion by the end of May from Rs. 300 billion in the same period last year, data revealed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Sales were stunted in the auto market over the last 11 months due to rising car prices, expensive auto financing, and reduced consumer purchasing power.

ALSO READ

As seen in FY23, the cost of cars is still a massive barrier to sales. While some assemblers gave discounts on registration and other charges in the past few months, the overall growth in the sector remains stunted.

Meanwhile, personal loans on credit cards surged by 28.6 percent YoY to Rs. 118 billion by end-May 2024.

Consumer financing for house building declined by 3.5 percent to Rs. 205 billion by end-May 2024.

Overall credit issued to end-users (consumer financing) fell to Rs. 801 billion in May 2024, a 7.4 percent YoY decrease.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Celebrate in Style with Ideas Exquisite Eid Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>