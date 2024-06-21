Pakistan’s REER Index Falls to 100.67 in May 2024 After Hitting 5-Year High in April

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 6:14 pm

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) fell by 3.62 percentage points to 100.67 in May 2024.

According to the latest monthly data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the trend indicates a significant decrease from 104.4 recorded in April 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that April 2024’s REER was the highest after September 2018 (5 years, and 8 months).

A REER above 100 indicates a loss in trade competitiveness with exports becoming more expensive and imports getting cheaper, while a REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Pakistan Celebrates World Music Day Highlighting Global Flavor Loved by Local Audiences
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>