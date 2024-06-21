Pakistan’s REER Index Falls to 100.67 in May 2024 After Hitting 5-Year High in April

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) fell by 3.62 percentage points to 100.67 in May 2024.

According to the latest monthly data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the trend indicates a significant decrease from 104.4 recorded in April 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that April 2024’s REER was the highest after September 2018 (5 years, and 8 months).

A REER above 100 indicates a loss in trade competitiveness with exports becoming more expensive and imports getting cheaper, while a REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive.