SBP Reserves up $31 Million to $9.13 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 8:20 am

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased slightly on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On June 14, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.135 billion, up $31 million compared to $9.103 billion on June 7.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.415 billion, up $31 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.280 billion, registering a decrease of $1 million during the week.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Celebrate in Style with Ideas Exquisite Eid Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>