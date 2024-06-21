SBP Reserves up $31 Million to $9.13 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased slightly on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On June 14, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.135 billion, up $31 million compared to $9.103 billion on June 7.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.415 billion, up $31 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.280 billion, registering a decrease of $1 million during the week.