Weekly Inflation Clocks In At Above 23% for Second Straight Week

The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 20, 2024, increased by 0.94 percent, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 percent) items increased, 5 (9.80 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained stable.

Some of the items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (65.84 percent), potatoes (5.61 percent), onions (3.78 percent), bananas (3.29 percent), LPG (2.44 percent), pulse moong (1.53 percent), garlic (1.29 percent), milk fresh (0.95 percent), eggs (0.83 percent), pulse gram (0.74 percent), salt powdered (0.47 percent), cooked beef (0.37 percent), curd (0.33 percent), gur (0.21 percent), energy saver (0.17 percent), sugar (0.16 percent), pulse mash (0.12 percent), mustard oil (0.12 percent), and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.11 percent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include petrol super (3.76 percent), hi-speed diesel (0.84 percent), rice basmati broken (0.08 percent), pulse masoor (0.08 percent) and chicken (0.05 percent).

Year-on-Year trend over 23%

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.78 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 percent), tomatoes (191.00 percent), onions (122.66 percent), chilies powder (54.81 percent), garlic (40.55 percent), salt powder (29.49 percent), pulse gram (22.67 percent) pulse mash (22.60 percent), beef (22.12 percent) and electricity charges for q1 (21.46 percent) while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (32.90 percent), chicken (20.60 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (16.17 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (13.39 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (12.42 percent), bananas (11.69 percent), mustard oil (8.24 percent), tea lipton (2.52 percent) and petrol (1.38 percent).