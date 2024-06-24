Finance Minister Assures Business Leaders Their Proposals Will Be Considered in Budget 2024-25

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 24, 2024 | 2:30 pm

A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC Shabbir Diwan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today.

Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their insights. He assured that their recommendations are being noted and will be considered in the finalization of the budget to whatever extent possible.

ALSO READ

The delegation from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) appreciated the ongoing efforts of the government and discussed the Federal Budget 2024-25 with the Finance Minister. They also presented specific suggestions and tax proposals for consideration.

The Minister also highlighted the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) ongoing efforts aimed at broadening the tax base and bringing retailers into the tax net. He assured that decisions would be made through mutual consultation to ensure favorable outcomes for both the public and the business community.

Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, and Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Pakistan Celebrates World Music Day Highlighting Global Flavor Loved by Local Audiences
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>