Finance Minister Assures Business Leaders Their Proposals Will Be Considered in Budget 2024-25

A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC Shabbir Diwan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today.

Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their insights. He assured that their recommendations are being noted and will be considered in the finalization of the budget to whatever extent possible.

The delegation from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) appreciated the ongoing efforts of the government and discussed the Federal Budget 2024-25 with the Finance Minister. They also presented specific suggestions and tax proposals for consideration.

The Minister also highlighted the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) ongoing efforts aimed at broadening the tax base and bringing retailers into the tax net. He assured that decisions would be made through mutual consultation to ensure favorable outcomes for both the public and the business community.

Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, and Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting.