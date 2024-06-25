Balochistan’s Highways Killed More People in One Year Than Terrorists in Last 10 Years

The largest province in Pakistan, Balochistan, has severe traffic safety issues. Balochistan lacks double-lane highways, as compared to other provinces, which causes numerous accidents and fatalities.

In 2021, a report showed that 8,000 people lost their lives in highway accidents in Balochistan in one year. This is much higher than the 2,238 fatalities from terrorism in the last ten years. The Quetta-Karachi Highway, an important 813 km road, is known for accidents and is nicknamed “Killer Road.” More than 800 accidents happen on this single-lane highway every year.

There are many tragic stories. Nine family members lost their lives in 2019 when a van collided with a truck on the Quetta-Karachi highway. In another accident, all 27 people lost their lives when a bus in Lasbela caught fire. Capt. Tariq Zehri, a former Commissioner Makran, also died in an accident involving an oil tanker.

According to a recent report from the Balochistan Medical Emergency Response Centre, there have been 46,000 incidents over the last five years, resulting in 64,000 injuries. The N25 highway is the most dangerous due to the high number of accidents caused by speeding, driver mistakes, and its single-lane structure.