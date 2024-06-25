Monsoon in July to Bring Heavy Rains Across Pakistan With Risks of Flooding

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) through its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a detailed monsoon forecast.

According to the forecast, moderate to very heavy rains across Pakistan in July are expected, potentially leading to various types of flooding and landslides.

As per the NEOC’s latest projections:

In Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana, and Sukkur districts, rainfall ranging from 30-75 mm is expected throughout July. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is specifically forecasted for the 2nd and 4th weeks, posing risks of flooding.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan, Malakand, and Hazara Divisions may experience isolated rainfall in the 3rd week, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall in the 4th week.

Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala districts in Punjab, and Islamabad will likely receive 15-50 mm of rainfall in the first and second weeks of July. Potential flooding is anticipated in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad in the 4th week, with hill torrents expected in DG Khan and moderate to heavy rains in Sahiwal, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

Astore District in Gilgit Baltistan and isolated areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the 4th week, potentially leading to severe flooding in local nullahs and rivers.

Overall, moderate to very heavy rains could trigger riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in mountainous regions, and potential Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

In response to these forecasts, NDMA advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and relevant departments to maintain vigilance and readiness for prompt response to any emergent situations.

Local authorities have been urged to inform residents living near rivers and nullahs about possible rises in water levels and to facilitate timely evacuation from vulnerable areas as per pre-defined evacuation plans.

Citizens have also been strongly advised to take precautionary measures, including avoiding electric poles and unstable structures and refraining from traveling or walking through waterlogged areas during heavy rains.