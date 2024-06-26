FBR to Hire Over Two Dozen Commissioners to Process Refund Cases

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to create more than two dozen new ‘Commissioner Refund’ positions to process refund cases from July 1, 2024 onward.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR high-ups, after the fallout of the Lahore sales tax refund incident, decided to create more than 2 dozen positions to solely decide the refund cases.

Currently, the field formations of FBR deal refund cases, and cases are being forwarded to the board for approval in order to release the refund amount.

ALSO READ Govt Withdraws 25% Sales Tax on Hybrid Vehicles

Sources said that the Commissioner Refund will decide the cases of new refund cases in their jurisdiction.

This is the first instance that FBR is going to create Commissioner Refunds seats, and chances are that FBR high-ups shall post their blue eyes to these positions.

Deciding the cases of refunds becomes very controversial in FBR as the political elite influenced high-ups as well as notified committees for the release of a large number of selected individuals or companies.

It is pertinent to note that FBR had introduced the FASTAR system for clear sales tax refund cases in 72 hours, but this system failed to process cases, and currently, FBR is clearing cases manually