Master Motors and Yutong Partner to Locally Assemble City Buses

Master Motor Corporation and Yutong Bus Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Joint Venture Company and locally manufacture and assemble Yutong’s New Energy City Buses in Pakistan.

Yutong Master will set up a new greenfield plant for the operation and will become the first and only company to produce city buses in the country. Yutong’s New Energy City Buses are available in hybrid and electric powertrains and aim to meet the needs of public transport across Pakistan, supporting government efforts to upgrade transportation infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by Danial Malik, Director of Master Motor, and Huang Yuanchao of Yutong at the Pakistan Shenzhen Business Conference on June 5, 2024, during Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China. The conference aimed to foster new business opportunities and stimulate economic activity in Pakistan.

Present on the occasion were: Jam Kamal, Minister for Commerce; Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minster for Industries and Production; Abdul Kaleem Khan, Minister for Privatization; Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Development; Erfa Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Board of Investment.