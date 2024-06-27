Punjab Increases Wages of Prisoners

The Punjab government has increased the wages of prisoners from Rs 50 to Rs 500 for ordinary inmates and Rs 1000 for prisoners who make furniture, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

According to jail authorities, the wages of prisoners working in prisons will be transferred directly to their accounts.

Jail authorities also announced that furniture production for private firms has commenced in Lahore, with at least 20 prisoners participating in furniture making daily.

ALSO READ Hundreds of Thousands of Parents Refused to Vaccinate Their Children Against Polio

Firms are required to train unskilled prisoners within two months, as per the jail authorities. Space within the jail will be allocated to private firms, while the firms will be responsible for covering electricity expenses and providing necessary equipment.

A pilot project contract for this initiative has been awarded at Kot Lakhpat Jail, according to jail authorities.