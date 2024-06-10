Hundreds of Thousands of Parents Refused to Vaccinate Their Children Against Polio

During the recent polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan, 215,119 parents refused to vaccinate their children against polio, according to ARY News sources.

The sources reported over 215,119 refusals, while 154,736 parents were persuaded to vaccinate their children.

In Sindh, 136,707 parents refused vaccination; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56,252; in Punjab, 1,502; in Balochistan, 19,654; and Islamabad, 1,004 parents refused.

It is important to note that parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio may face jail time and fines, as the Sindh government has decided to take strict action against such guardians. Under the Sindh Immunization and Epidemic Control Bill 2023, deputy commissioners are authorized to take action against these parents.

Those who refuse to vaccinate their children will face a fine of 50,000 rupees and one month of imprisonment. The health department and polio workers will identify non-compliant parents and coordinate with the police to take appropriate measures against them.

In this context, the Sindh police have been instructed to cooperate with the health department and polio workers fully.

Recently, Pakistan reported its fifth polio case of the year, according to sources within the Ministry of National Health. The latest case involves a two-year-old child from Quetta, Balochistan, who tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been halted.