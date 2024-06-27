Zong 4G and Oladoc Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Healthcare Solutions

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications provider, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Oladoc.

Oladoc is a digital healthcare platform, operating in Pakistan, dedicated to connecting patients with healthcare providers and facilitating access to medical services through technology.

This strategic collaboration aims to bring unparalleled convenience and accessibility to digital healthcare services for Zong 4G users and their families.

In this pioneering move, Zong 4G is empowering millions of users to address their medical needs effortlessly from the comfort of their homes. Through this innovative partnership, Zong 4G users can now connect with leading healthcare specialists across Pakistan with just a few clicks, transforming the way they access healthcare.

Sharing his views on digital healthcare, Abid Zuberi, CEO of Oladoc stated: “This impactful partnership promises to disrupt and transform the digital healthcare landscape by providing top quality medical services to Zong’s vast user base of millions of Pakistanis. It will facilitate fast, convenient, and affordable healthcare by leveraging Oladoc’s massive network of 25000+ verified doctors, benefitting people in need regardless of their location.”

As a result of this collaboration, Zong 4G users will have access to a comprehensive range of digital healthcare benefits, including:

Free Video Consultations with specialist doctors, enabling users to receive expert medical advice without leaving their homes.

Up to 20% Discount on in-clinic appointment fees with top doctors across Pakistan, making healthcare more affordable.

Up to 40% Discount on lab tests and investigations booked through Oladoc, ensuring users receive timely and cost-effective diagnostic services.

Up to 10% Discount on medicine orders for home deliveries, providing convenience and savings on essential medications.

Discounts on Surgeries and Procedures, helping users manage healthcare costs for more extensive medical needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oladoc to bring cutting-edge digital healthcare solutions to our users,” said the Official Spokesperson for Zong 4G. “This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers by leveraging technology to provide seamless, efficient, and affordable healthcare services,” he added.

This partnership marks a significant step towards digitizing healthcare in Pakistan, setting a new standard for convenience and quality in medical services.