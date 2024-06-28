ECC Approves Various Technical Supplementary Grants Worth Billions of Rupees

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Thursday approved 19 Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) to various Ministries and Divisions.

The meeting of ECC was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The committee approved the following TSGs:

Rs. 607.03 million to the Ministry of Aviation to provide for the Employee Related Expenses. Rs. 10.477 million to the Communications Division to meet the expenses on account of Adhoc Relief Allowance. Rs. 803.025 million to the Defence Division for the PSDP Project titled “Establishment of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) in Project Aviation City Pakistan (ACP). Rs. 8.625 billion to the Military Accountant General and AGPR for the payment of pensions. Rs. 12.1 billion to the Finance Division to pay off the liability of the Government of Sindh on account of the abolition of Octroi and Zila Tax. Rs. 293 million to the Finance Division in favour of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan to make mandatory payments. Rs. 1.086 billion to the Finance Division for settling pending claims of ZTBL under the Prime Minister’s fiscal package for agriculture in the wake of COVID-19. Rs. 1.3 billion to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet the requirements of Mission Abroad. Rs. 366.263 million to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to meet the contractual obligations and complete the Primary Data Center of the Project. Rs. 96.480 million to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting pertaining to the publicity campaign on Defence Day. Rs. 2.5 million to the Ministry of Interior as an award for outstanding performance by Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan Olympic Athlete. Rs. 29.131 million to the Ministry of Interior for payment to NTS for Screening Test of Recruitment in ICT Police. Rs. 130 million to the Ministry of Interior to provide ICT Police for the payment of POL charges and clearance of liabilities. Rs. 112.417 million to the Ministry of Law & Justice for the regularization of pay and allowances of Law offices. Rs. 428.806 million to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for development projects in Gawadar. Rs. 49.781 million to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fulfill its obligatory payments. Rs. 7.987 billion to the Planning Commission for clearance of liabilities for the 7th Population & Housing Census. Rs. 4,228.429 million to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for clearing the liabilities of foreign-funded projects of FBR. Rs. 444.271 million to the Ministry of Interior for the allocation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to meet employee-related expenses.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik, Governor SBP, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.