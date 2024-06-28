Govt to Set Up Tax Fraud Investigation Wing At FBR

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 28, 2024 | 3:39 pm

The federal government has decided to establish a new department called (Tax Fraud Investigation Wing Inland Revenue) to detect and take action against tax fraud.

Through an amendment in the Finance Bill 2024, the FBR will set up Tax Fraud Investigation Wing Inland Revenue.

ALSO READ

Tax Fraud Investigation Wing Inland Revenue would comprise a fraud intelligence and analysis unit; digital forensic and crime of scene unit, fraud investigation unit, legal unit, and other units.

It would be headed by Chief investigator and other senior investigators.

ProPK Staff

