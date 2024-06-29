LDA Demolishes Multiple Illegal Buildings in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) partially or fully demolished five illegal buildings in Lahore on Friday.

LDA teams demolished several shops that were illegally constructed on two plots in Gujjarpura. They also partially demolished an illegal extension of a commercial building in Shadbagh and razed two buildings in Shadman for bylaw violations.

LDA Director Town Planning-I, Ayesha Mutahir, supervised the operation, which was conducted by enforcement teams with the assistance of heavy machinery and police. According to LDA officials, several notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before the operation was carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed the continuation of indiscriminate operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, encroachments, and illegal commercial use in Lahore.