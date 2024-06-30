Govt Exempts FBR From Paying Court Fees on Filing Cases Against Taxpayers

The government has exempted Commissioner Inland Revenue from payment of a court fee of Rs. 50,000 on filing an income tax reference application against taxpayers before the High Court.

The Bill had proposed to amend Section 127(1), whereby, the element of pecuniary jurisdiction of the Commissioner Appeals had been set in Section 127(1), in line with Section 126A as introduced by the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024.

It may be noted that the Lahore High Court (“LHC”) had issued an ad-interim Order on 21st May 2024, in W.P No. 31371/2024, whereby the LHC had directed that the appeal of the petitioner shall be entertained by the commissioner inland revenue appeals (CIRA).