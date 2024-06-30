Pakistan to Hire Chinese Credit Rating Agency For Issuance of Panda Bond

Ministry of Finance (Finance Division), Government of Pakistan intends to carry out a Panda Bond transaction in the Chinese Capital Markets.
For this purpose, the Finance Division intends to engage the services of a Chinese Credit Rating Agency. Interested Chinese Credit Rating Agencies are invited to submit their proposals individually to work as the Government of Pakistan’s Credit Rating Counsel.
Only agencies enlisted/connected with PPRA on E-PADS software as vendors are eligible to give technical and financial proposals.
The prospective agencies are required to submit their technical and financial proposals online through E-PADS.
Furthermore, technical and financial proposals, in accordance with the provisions of PPRA Rule 36(a) and other terms & conditions as defined in the bidding documents must be submitted manually at the address mentioned below in one sealed envelope.
Government of Pakistan Ministry of Finance Debt Management Office
The deadline for submission is 29th July 2024. The closing time will be 17:00 PST and the bid opening time will be 17:30 PST.
RfP document can be accessed from the website of the Finance Division as well as the PPRA website.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.