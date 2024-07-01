Gold Price in Pakistan Flat in Line With International Trend

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a marginal decline on Monday to settle at Rs. 241,500 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 241,500, while the price of 10 grams went down by 172 to Rs. 207,047.

The Sarafa Association said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 1,500 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

In the international market, spot gold was unchanged at $2,327.50 per ounce, as of 0932 GMT, while the US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $2,337.80.