Govt Directs Ministries Not to Sell Duty-Free Goods Received as Gifts

The government has directed all Ministries to submit an undertaking that duty-free goods received as gifts or donations from foreign governments would not be sold in the market.

According to the Finance Act 2024, goods received as gifts or donations from a foreign government or organization by the Federal or Provincial Government or any public sector organization are subject to the recommendation of the Minister in charge and concurrence by the Federal Board of Revenue.

This is subject to the condition that the concerned Ministry shall verify the genuineness of such cases and furnish an undertaking to the effect that donated goods shall not be sold, utilized or disposed of otherwise than for the purpose for which the same have been imported, it added.

Sales tax exemption would be available for the import of all goods received, in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophe, as gifts and relief consignments or any goods received as gifts or donations from a foreign government or organization by the Federal or Provincial Governments or any public sector organization.

Subject to the recommendations of the Minister Incharge and concurrence by the Federal Board of Revenue subject to the condition that the concerned Ministry shall verify the genuineness of such cases and furnish an undertaking to the effect that donated goods shall not be sold, utilized or disposed of otherwise than for the purpose for which the same have been imported, Finance Act added.