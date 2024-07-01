Kohat Textile Mills Inks Contract With SkyElectric for 3MW Solar Power System

Kohat Textile Mills Limited (PSX: KOHTM) has signed a contract with SkyElectric (Pvt.) Limited for the supply and installation of a 3 MW solar power system.

This enhancement will increase the Company’s existing solar capacity to 5.1 MW, according the company’s stock filing to the main bourse on Monday.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Gas Tariff Hike For Captive Power Plants to Meet IMF Demand For New Loan

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of yarn.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 15.01, down 3.16 percent or Rs. 0.49 with a turnover of 1,500 shares on Monday.