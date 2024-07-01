Premier Code (Pvt.) Ltd. Partners with Bank Alfalah to Pioneer Local Manufacturing of POS Machines in Pakistan

Premier Code (Pvt.) Limited, a leading technology company dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions under DCODE, proudly announces its partnership with Bank Alfalah Limited, a prominent banking institution in Pakistan.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering local manufacturing and enhancing banking services. DCODE is set to become among the first companies to manufacture point-of-sale (POS) machines.

DCODE has been committed to offering high-quality technology products while showcasing Pakistan’s capability to produce world-class innovations under its motto “Passionately Pakistani, Ambitiously Global.” To further this mission, DCODE has joined hands with Bank Alfalah to localize the manufacturing of POS machines.

Through this partnership, DCODE will work closely with Bank Alfalah to ensure the production of POS machines that meet international quality standards. By leveraging DCODE’s expertise in technology manufacturing and Bank Alfalah’s dedication to superior banking services, the collaboration aims to deliver state of the art and high performing POS solutions for the banking and retail sectors while promoting local industry and talent.

Syed Muhammad Naqi, CEO of Premier Code, expressed enthusiasm and stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Bank Alfalah to localize the manufacturing of POS machines. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting local talent and showcasing Pakistan’s potential on a global scale. We aim to deliver exceptional products that meet and exceed consumer expectations. I am also thankful to our Sponsors and Board of Directors who have shown full faith in Premier Code to venture into new areas other than being a Smartphone brand only.”

Amaar Naveed Ikhlas, Head of Retail Payment Solutions of Bank Alfalah, shared similar sentiments: “Our partnership with Premier Code underscores our dedication to advancing local manufacturing and elevating our banking services. By working with DCODE to produce point-of-sale machines locally, we are paving the way for innovative and efficient payment solutions that will benefit our customers and the broader ecosystem.”

This partnership reaffirms both companies’ dedication to excellence, innovation, and advancing Pakistan’s technology sector. DCODE and Bank Alfalah look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit consumers, the industry, and the nation.