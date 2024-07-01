Voila Aesthetic Clinic by Saima Dahri Launches ‘InMode’ Technology

A leading expert in cosmetic surgery – Saima Dahri recently hosted a grand event, to celebrate the first anniversary of the ‘Voila Aesthetic Clinic’.

This clinic is the first of its kind in Karachi, to introduce the revolutionary ‘InMode’ cosmetic surgery machine, based on next-generation technology, imported from the United States of America.

Aesthetic plastic surgery encompasses various procedures designed to enhance the appearance of the face and body. The InMode technology is globally renowned for doing wonders for a person’s beauty.

The Viola Aesthetics Clinic also offers the highly acclaimed Morpheus 8 procedure, which targets subdermal layers of the skin and tissue to remodel collagen on the face and body. It ensures minimal risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, making it suitable for all skin types. Fractional tissue treatment stimulates collagen production. For darker skin and tones, effective skin and tissue remodeling can be achieved.

Saima Dahri – the founder of Voila Aesthetic Clinic stated: “As we celebrate the successful completion of our clinic’s first year of operations, I would like to express my gratitude for our customers’ overwhelming response and trust in our offerings. Our clinic is fully equipped and certified to provide the most advanced services, promising the best results and addressing the aesthetic concerns of its customers.”

Dr. Sach Mohan – an award-winning cosmetic dermatologist and expert, with over 25 years of experience in facial aesthetics and lasers, chaired the launch event. While Ghazanfar Rauf – the official distributor of InMode, Candela, Hydrafacial Md, Lutronic, and other devices in Pakistan, also attended the ceremony, besides many celebrities who are regular customers of Viola Aesthetic Clinic. These prominent guests who appreciated the high-quality services offered by this clinic included; Javeria Saud, Mariam Ansari, and Shan Baig.

Many of the guests expressed their confidence in Saima Dahri’s expertise and personalized care, for enhancing the natural beauty of her clients, while she is also qualified to ensure skillful use of state-of-the-art technology.

Selection of the InMode technology has once again proved the highest standards of safety and effectiveness adopted by Viola Aesthetic Clinic by Saima Dahri.