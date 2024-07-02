CM Sindh Orders to Avoid Loadshedding During Evening and Night During Muharram

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed K-Electric, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) to avoid power cuts during the evening and night-time from the first to the 12th of Muharram.

He issued these instructions during a meeting with religious scholars at the CM House. Provincial ministers and officials including the Chief Secretary and IG Police attended the meeting.

In collaboration with the religious scholars, the CM directed the police to ensure security for Majalis and Muharram processions across Sindh. Furthermore, he instructed the water board to repair the city’s drainage system and provide water to Imam Bargahs and Majalis.

The CM urged provincial administrations to support Majalis organizers in renewing their permits.

Shah also urged the Solid Waste Management Board to improve cleanliness on roads and streets ahead of the Muharram processions. He directed Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani to visit Imam Bargahs and mosques to address potential issues.

In response to the chief minister’s directives, the minister will arrange a meeting involving power distribution companies, administration officials, and scholars.