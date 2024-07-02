Gold Rate in Pakistan Stable After Yesterday’s Marginal Fall

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday after a marginal decline a day earlier.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 241,500, while the price of 10 grams was Rs. 207,047.

During the past couple of weeks, the price of the precious metal in the country has remained range-bound, with only minor fluctuations in price on a daily basis. For much of the past two weeks, the price of gold has remained around the Rs. 241,000 mark.

The Sarafa Association has also been keeping the price of gold under cost, the discount has ranged from Rs. 1,500 to as high as Rs. 4,500 keeping in view the weakening purchasing power of consumers.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $2,325.16 per ounce by 1105 GMT.