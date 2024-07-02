Govt Wants to Massively Increase Contraceptive Use to Reduce Population

The federal government has set a bold target of increasing the rate of contraceptive usage by 60 percent to bring down the population in Pakistan to controllable levels by 2030.

The government has devised an ambitious 5-year action plan to reduce the annual population growth rate by 1.1 percent until 2030.

Authorities aim to reduce the total birth rate to 2.2 percent by 2030. For comparison, the total birth rate in the fiscal year 2023-24 was 3.32 percent. As mentioned earlier, another key objective is to increase the contraceptive use rate to 60 percent in the next five years, up from the 39.36 percent observed in FY24.

Notably, Pakistan experiences 2.5 million abortions annually due to the non-adoption of modern contraceptive methods. According to the 2023 census, Pakistan’s population has reached 241.49 million.