Mobilink Bank Champions Sustainability-Driven Leadership with ESG Training

Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has taken a leap forward in solidifying its position as a frontrunner in sustainable banking practices.

The Bank announced the successful completion of an external training program on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices explicitly designed for its leadership team. This in-depth training initiative equipped the Bank’s top decision-makers with the knowledge and skills necessary to integrate ESG principles into the core of their operations.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

The training was held in Islamabad and conducted by Zero Point Partners, a leading environmental consultancy and led by, founder and CEO, Maha Qasim and Senior Associate, Aliza Aijaz, both experts in providing strategic and advisory support to banks and financial institutions on developing GHG emissions inventories, net zero target-setting, decarbonization planning, impact assessment, ESG reporting and gender mainstreaming.

“Equipping ourselves with a strong foundation in ESG principles is not only essential for navigating the future of digital and financial landscape, but it aligns with our core values of social responsibility and sustainable growth,” shared Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO Mobilink Bank. “Climate change threatens our communities, especially women, farmers and small businesses who are the backbone of our economy. By equipping them with access to clean energy, our ESG focused ‘Change to Sustain’ program is fostering sustainability. This leadership training in ESG will further empower us to make informed decisions that solidify its success and pave the way for future initiatives.”

Chairman of Mobilink Bank, Aamir Ibrahim, said: “We are driven by the purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of people, especially women, through technology in an environmentally conscious and sustainable way. By adopting eco-friendly practices and prioritizing energy efficiency, we are committed to preserving natural resources and reducing waste.”

He added: Considering the impact of climate change our country has been witnessing, we have accelerated gender-intentional green financing, primarily focusing on loans for solar applications in agriculture to promote renewable energy. By integrating ESG principles into every aspect of our operations, including strong governance practices and community engagement, we aim to create a lasting social and environmental impact for society.”

Also sharing her thoughts, Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said: “I must commend Mobilink Bank for their focus on sustainability. Their strategy seamlessly aligns with national goals, demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility, social impact, and ethical governance. Strong ESG practices are no longer a luxury but a cornerstone for every organization’s long-term success. These sustainability initiatives will contribute not only to Mobilink Bank’s prosperity but also to the well-being of our nation for generations to come.”

Mobilink Bank is making significant strides towards a more sustainable future by prioritizing ESG principles through its ‘Change to Sustain’ program. This commitment is exemplified by a PKR 1.7 billion solar financing portfolio dedicated to SMEs and women, with a commitment to expand it to PKR 2.5 billion by the end of 2024.