PSEB Receives Interest from 14 Entities to Establish e-Rozgar Centers in Pakistan

Around fourteen companies and individuals have expressed interest in establishing e-Rozgar centers across various cities in Pakistan, under PSEB 250 e-Rozgar centers program.

Documents available with ProPakistani reveal that PSEB has received four applications from Islamabad and three from Sialkot for these centers.

Additional applications have come from Gujranwala, Lahore, Quetta, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Narowal, and Faisalabad.

According to PSEB, it has completed the technical evaluation of these applications. A dedicated committee will scrutinize them further before forwarding them to banks for loan provision. Private banks will offer loans of up to Rs. 10 million to each applicant for setting up the e-Rozgar centers.

The Pakistan Software Export Board will cover the interest on these loans, ensuring they remain interest-free for the recipients.

Following verification, the banks will finalize the loan arrangements.

These loans will be provided under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme, which prioritizes the establishment of e-Rozgar centers. Banks will determine the grace period and loan repayment timelines in consultation with the applicants.

PSEB, operating under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, initiated this program to support freelancers and startups in Pakistan. The initiative aims to set up 250 e-Rozgar centers nationwide, offering dedicated workspaces designed for freelancers and startups.

Building owners selected for this program can apply for interest-free loans through PSEB, covering the costs of setting up the centers. This strategic public-private partnership will provide crucial financial assistance, including interest-free loans of up to Rs. 10 million, to foster the growth of the digital workforce in Pakistan.