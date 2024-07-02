Warning Issued For Heavy Monsoon Rainfall in Balochistan

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan has issued a warning about a significant monsoon spell expected from July 3 to 7.

The forecast predicts stormy rains across various districts due to a weather system originating from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is expected in Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Sohbatpur, Jafarabad, and Dera Bugti, with authorities urging residents to remain vigilant. Heavy rains are also forecasted in Musakhel, Kohlu, Zhob, and Ziarat, raising concerns about potential flooding and landslides.

Precautionary Measures

The PDMA has advised citizens, particularly farmers, to exercise caution during this period. Tourists and travelers are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel to mitigate risks associated with the anticipated weather conditions.

The upcoming heavy rains in Balochistan highlight the importance of preparedness and proactive measures to ensure public safety and minimize potential damage.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued a weather forecast indicating varied conditions across the country. While some regions can expect rain, others will experience intense heat and humidity. Islamabad is likely to have cloudy weather with a chance of rain in some areas, with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

Rain may also occur in parts of Punjab, Potohar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing some relief from the heat. In contrast, other parts of the country will remain hot and humid. The spokesperson for the Met Department noted that temperatures in Sibbi could reach up to 47 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest areas in the country.