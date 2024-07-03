Karachi Police Arrest High-Tech Gang Stealing Motorcycles and Committing Fraud

On Tuesday, police in Gulbahar Colony, also known as Golimar, arrested a group of young, tech-savvy thieves who specialized in stealing motorcycles, forging documents, and selling them online. This allowed them to avoid detection by anti-vehicle lifting agencies.

SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui explained that the gang operated through a three-stage process to make illegal money for some time.

First, the gang members would obtain legitimate documents for motorcycles. Using these genuine papers, they would create fake documents for the stolen motorcycles, making the bikes appear legal and trustworthy.

The stolen motorcycles, with altered engine and chassis numbers, were then listed and sold on various online platforms, tricking unsuspecting buyers.

SSP Siddiqui noted that the gang was active across many parts of Karachi. The arrested culprits, identified as Bilawal, Shah Rukh, and Rizwan, admitted to tampering with and selling numerous stolen motorcycles.

During the operation, police recovered eight stolen motorcycles and five chassis from the gang. Each gang member had a specific role in their criminal activities.

Rizwan confessed to forging documents and selling the stolen motorcycles online. Bilawal admitted to stealing the motorcycles, often targeting specific models on demand. Shah Rukh, an expert in tampering with engine and chassis numbers, charges Rs. 3,000 for each alteration.

With the gang now in custody, formal legal proceedings have begun against them. SSP Central added that this successful operation is a significant step in reducing motorcycle theft and fraud in Karachi.