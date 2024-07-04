Ignite Celebrates Innovation and Excellence in National Grassroots ICT Research Initiative

The Prize Distribution Ceremony of the National Championship of Final Year Projects, under the National Grassroots ICT Research Initiative (NGIRI), was held today, celebrating the remarkable achievements of undergraduate students in ICT-related disciplines.

Since its inception in 2012, the NGIRI program has been pivotal in promoting research, development, and innovation at the grassroots level by providing financial support to exceptional Final Year Projects (FYP) from both public and private sector institutions.

To date, the NGIRI program has funded an impressive 7,115 FYPs with disbursements amounting to Rs. 384.24 million. This initiative has fostered an environment of creativity and technical advancement among the youth, propelling the nation towards a brighter, technologically advanced future.

Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary IT & Telecom, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he lauded the efforts of the students and emphasized the importance of innovation in driving the country forward.

He said: “The National Grassroots ICT Research Initiative has been instrumental in harnessing the creative potential of our young minds. By supporting their innovative projects, we are not only fostering a culture of research and development but also paving the way for a technologically empowered Pakistan. The remarkable achievements of these students are a testament to the bright future that lies ahead for our nation.”

Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite, also addressed the audience, highlighting the program’s impact on the ICT sector. He stated: “The NGIRI program has been a cornerstone in promoting grassroots innovation and development. By providing financial support to these promising projects, we are investing in the future leaders of our ICT industry. The success stories we celebrate today are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, as well as the unwavering support from our academic institutions and industry partners.”

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to the top-performing projects, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the field of ICT.

The event served as a platform to showcase the innovative solutions developed by the students, reinforcing the importance of fostering a culture of research and development at the grassroots level.