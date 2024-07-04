Tabadlab Names Zeeshan Salahuddin as New Partner to Lead Global Connectivity Initiatives

Tabadlab, a leading advisory services firm, and Think Tank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zeeshan Salahuddin as a Partner.

Zeeshan, who was previously the Director and now a partner, already leads the Centre for Regional and Global Connectivity. He oversees initiatives focused on international governance, transnational connectivity and security, and climate change.

Under his leadership, Zeeshan has spearheaded a comprehensive analysis of Pakistan’s debt profile, highlighting its intersections with the country’s climate financing requirements. This pivotal work underlines his role as a primary influencer in significant areas of transnational connectivity and security.

Bringing decades of diverse experience to his new role, Zeeshan has been instrumental in enhancing Tabadlab’s advisory and thought leadership services since 2022. His extensive collaborations with governments, international aid entities, political foundations, and think tanks have been crucial in building capacities, influencing policy decisions, and establishing frameworks for lasting interventions.

As Tabadlab continues its commitment to effectuate sustained and impactful change, Zeeshan’s appointment marks a significant step forward in enriching the firm’s climate advisory offerings.