Farrukh H Khan Resigns As CEO PSX

Farrukh H Khan has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX), the main bourse informed investors on Friday.

“Mr Farrukh H Khan has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in order to pursue other opportunities. The Board has called an emergent meeting today, Friday, July 05, 2024, to consider his resignation. Any subsequent announcement will be made accordingly,” the notice stated.

ALSO READ Pakistan Downgraded to Frontier Market Status By UK-Based Rating Company

Farrukh Khan has served as CEO PSX since 2020.

Khan has also served as President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), as Chairman of the Young Presidents’ Organization, Pakistan Chapter and on the boards of prominent public and private sector organizations.

He was the founding partner and CEO of BMA Capital Management Limited.

PSX Board Meeting

An emergent meeting of PSX’s Board was convened today at 03:00 pm (PST) to consider Khan’s resignation. The Board, with the utmost respect for Khan’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation and acknowledged Khan’s contribution to the progress that PSX and Pakistan’s capital markets have achieved during his tenure.

The performance of the stock exchange at its heights today is a testament to the strong partnership between the Chairperson and Khan, who have worked together to lift the results of PSX in the last few years.