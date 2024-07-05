Meta Ends Ban on the Word ‘Shaheed’

Global tech giant Meta has announced the lifting of its blanket ban on the use of the word “shaheed” (martyr) across its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

This policy shift comes in response to recommendations from Meta’s Oversight Board, which raised concerns about the ban’s broad scope and its potential to stifle important conversations about violence in conflict zones such as Gaza and Sudan.

Meta, known for its stringent policies under the Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) guidelines, acknowledged that the term “shaheed” had been excessively censored in the past. This over-censorship impacted millions of users, particularly from Arabic-speaking and Muslim communities, where the term carries significant cultural and religious connotations.

The Oversight Board’s extensive review concluded that the word “shaheed” holds multiple meanings, many of which do not endorse or glorify violence. Paolo Carozza, a member of Meta’s Oversight Board, emphasized the importance of adopting a more nuanced approach to content moderation. “This change may pose challenges, but it represents a crucial step towards safeguarding freedom of expression while continuing to combat harmful content effectively,” Carozza stated.

The updated policy is expected to lead to swift adjustments in how content involving the term “shaheed” is treated on Meta’s platforms. Users and advocacy groups have welcomed the move, viewing it as a positive development for inclusive dialogue and respectful discourse on global issues.

“This decision by Meta is a victory for freedom of expression and for the many communities who felt their voices were being unfairly silenced,” said Lina Khan, an advocate for digital rights. “It demonstrates that large tech companies can be responsive to user concerns and adapt their policies better to reflect the diversity of their global user base.”