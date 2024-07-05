Pakistan’s Central Govt Debt Hits Rs. 67.8 Trillion in May 2024

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 15 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2024 as compared to the same month of the last year.

According to the monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the debt stock increased to Rs. 67.816 trillion in May 2024 as compared to Rs. 58.964 trillion in May 2023, an increase of Rs. 8.852 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, the total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 2.6 percent from Rs. 66.083 trillion recorded in April 2024.

The data shows that the domestic debt of the central government increased by 24.7 percent from Rs. 37.056 trillion in May 2023 to Rs. 46.208 trillion in May 2024.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 29.483 trillion to Rs. 36.599 trillion and the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 7.434 trillion to Rs. 9.522 trillion during the last year.