Utility Stores Workers Arrested for Blackmailing Senior Official

Two employees of Utility Stores in Sukkur have been arrested for demanding extortion money from their officer, according to ARY News.

The incident involved four individuals, including three Utility Stores staff members, who sought Rs4 million from their Zonal Manager, Qaiser Saeed, using Katcha dacoits as intermediaries.

The staff members, Moazzam Ali, Izhar Ali, and Liaquat Ali, have been charged at the Abad police station in Sukkur for their involvement in the extortion attempt. Currently, two of the accused employees are in police custody and on physical remand.

The police are actively searching for another involved staff member and a dacoit linked to the case. This situation highlights the growing issue of Katcha dacoits in Sindh, where incidents of kidnapping for ransom have increased.

In May, police successfully rescued a young boy named Ayaz Pathan, who had been held captive by Katcha dacoits for 26 days. The rescue occurred after an encounter with the dacoits, who had previously released troubling footage showing the child chained to a tree.