Ex-CEO PSX Joins Jazz As Chief Financial Officer

Jazz has announced the appointment of Farrukh H Khan, ex-CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and CEO of Micro-Finance Holdings (MFH), effective September 15th, 2024.

Farrukh H Khan will also join the board of Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd Microfinance Bank.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz & Chairman MMBL, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Farrukh Khan to our leadership team. His rich expertise and leadership in capital markets are crucial as we evolve into a ServiceCo.”

Gabor Kocsis, the outgoing CFO, will remain with Jazz until the end of the year to focus on strategic projects that ensure a smooth transition and maintain momentum in ongoing initiatives.

Farrukh Khan brings over 30 years of leadership experience in major financial institutions. He has previously served as CEO of Acumen Fund, co-founder and CEO of BMA Capital Management, and CFO at American Express. His expertise in mergers and public offerings will enhance Jazz’s financial strategy and innovation.

Farrukh Khan shared his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I’m excited to join Jazz during such a transformative time. The team has built outstanding businesses, and I’m eager to help drive the company’s ambitious vision to evolve into a ServiceCo. I look forward to driving financial innovation and supporting the company’s expansion into new sectors.”

This announcement coincides with Jazz unveiling its vision to transition from a mobile telecommunications company to a dynamic ServiceCo. Leveraging its core strengths in data and connectivity, Jazz aims to disrupt various sectors, including financial services, software development, data centers & cloud solutions, and entertainment.