FIA Summons CDA Officials in Bogus Plot Allotment Case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure that its officials appear before the agency over investigation into bogus allotment of plots.

In a notice, FIA Deputy Director Afzal Khan Niazi has directed 24 CDA officials to appear before the FIA over investigations into bogus allotment of files worth billions of rupees.

CDA focal person Sheikh Khalid has been directed to ensure that the officials appear before the agency to record their statements in the matter. The officials have been directed to appear before the FIA on July 10 and 11. The notice also warned that action would be taken against CDA officials in case they provide false information.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case emerged in 2023 and an inquiry was ordered by the then CDA Chairman Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq. Subsequently, the case was handed over to FIA to prove the matter further.