FIA Summons CDA Officials in Bogus Plot Allotment Case

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 8, 2024 | 4:36 pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure that its officials appear before the agency over investigation into bogus allotment of plots.

In a notice, FIA Deputy Director Afzal Khan Niazi has directed 24 CDA officials to appear before the FIA over investigations into bogus allotment of files worth billions of rupees.

CDA focal person Sheikh Khalid has been directed to ensure that the officials appear before the agency to record their statements in the matter. The officials have been directed to appear before the FIA on July 10 and 11. The notice also warned that action would be taken against CDA officials in case they provide false information.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case emerged in 2023 and an inquiry was ordered by the then CDA Chairman Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq. Subsequently, the case was handed over to FIA to prove the matter further.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>