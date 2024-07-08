Group of Friends Goes Missing While Returning From Northern Area Trip

Nine friends who went on a trip to Kaghan Valley have gone missing from the Salim Interchange on Motorway 2 near Sargodha, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Family members of the missing individuals have blocked the road in protest, demanding action from the authorities.

According to details, the group, including Faisal from Chak-75 North, embarked on their trip to Kaghan Valley on June 18. They reached the Salim Interchange on Motorway 2 on June 22 at 11 pm and have been missing since then. Their mobile phones have been switched off, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

In response to the protest by the family members, the police have registered a case regarding the missing individuals.

The police reported that the nine individuals are in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Faisalabad in connection with a fraud case. The police have stated that the missing individuals were wanted by the FIA and have contacted the FIA in Faisalabad. Family members have also been advised to reach out to the FIA for further assistance.