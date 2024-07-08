Pakistan Facing Shortage of One Million Nurses

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was informed on Monday that there is a shortage of around one million nurses in Pakistan.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chisti was briefed on the composition, functioning, and operations of the Ministry of National Health Services.

The Secretary NHSRC informed that there is a shortage of around one million nurses in Pakistan. Alongside these challenges and workforce shortage issues, access to healthcare in rural areas was also discussed.

He said that funds are required to revamp the ministry’s operations. The condition of hospitals such as the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was also discussed.

The ministry officials provided an overview of key initiatives and programs, stating that their strategy involves working within a multi-framework approach to achieve smooth results.

During the briefing, the Sehat Sahulat Programme, which offers free health insurance to families living below the poverty line of $2 per day, was thoroughly discussed.

The committee members noted that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand suggested that the ministry focus on managing this vulnerable segment of the population.

While briefing on Polio Eradication Initiatives, the secretary informed that, with Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq as the coordinator of this initiative, work is progressing efficiently, and results will be apparent by next year. However, there are challenges, such as Afghan repatriation, and the first health dialogue with the Afghan government is set for September of this year.

Furthermore, the new policy framework and the Prime Minister’s initiative of the Quaid-e-Azam Health Tower, to be established in Islamabad with a focus on super specialties, research, and medical education, was also extensively discussed among committee members. The secretary explained that the funds allocated this year are for feasibility studies, and after detailed planning, the project will proceed.

In attendance were Senators Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Abdul Qudoos, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Rahat Jamali, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, The Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, The President, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), CEO DRAP and senior officials of the ministry.